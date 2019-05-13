Sheffield accent named one of the top 10 least attractive in UK – less sexy than Leeds

The Sheffield accent has been named in the top ten of the least attractive in the UK.
Media company Big 7 Travel asked 1.5 million people to vote for the sexiest, and least sexy, accents in the UK.
They compiled a list of the top 50 sexiest accents and Sheffield placed a disappointing 41st, behind the Leeds, Scouse and Mancunian accent.
Essex was crowned as the most attractive accent while Brummie was voted as the most unattractive.
Only that, as well as Salford, Cheshire, Cornish, Bristolian, Wolverhampton, West Country, Hull City and Gloucestershire, were voted less attractive than Sheffield.
And, just to rub it in, Leeds was voted as the 17th most attractive accent with Bradofrd 27th and Yorkshire 9th.
Here is the full list of the UK's favourite - and not so favourite - accents:
Top 50 accents
1.Essex
2.Northern Irish
3.Glaswegian
4.Queen's English
5.Mancunian
6.Scouse
7.Geordie
8.South Welsh Valleys
9.Yorkshire
10.Cockney
11.Norfolk
12.Estuary English
13.Edinburgh
14.Cardiff
15.Lancashire
16.Somerset
17.Leeds
18.Multicultural London English
19.Highlands
20.Kentish
21.East Anglian
22.Surrey
23.Hebridean
24.Stoke-on-Trent
25.Northumberland
26.Middlesbrough
27.Bradford
28.Sunderland
29.Norwich
30.Crawley
31.Preston
32.Bolton
33.Manx
34.Nottingham
35.Cumbrian
36.Coventry
37.Devon
38.Durham
39.Hampshire
40.Leicester
41.Sheffield
42.Salford
43.Cheshire
44.Cornish
45.Bristolian
46.Wolverhampton
47.West Country
48.Hull City
49.Gloucestershire
50.Brummie