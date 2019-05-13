Sheffield accent named one of the top 10 least attractive in UK – less sexy than Leeds

Have your say

The Sheffield accent has been named in the top ten of the least attractive in the UK.

Media company Big 7 Travel asked 1.5 million people to vote for the sexiest, and least sexy, accents in the UK.

They compiled a list of the top 50 sexiest accents and Sheffield placed a disappointing 41st, behind the Leeds, Scouse and Mancunian accent.

Essex was crowned as the most attractive accent while Brummie was voted as the most unattractive.

Only that, as well as Salford, Cheshire, Cornish, Bristolian, Wolverhampton, West Country, Hull City and Gloucestershire, were voted less attractive than Sheffield.

And, just to rub it in, Leeds was voted as the 17th most attractive accent with Bradofrd 27th and Yorkshire 9th.

Here is the full list of the UK's favourite - and not so favourite - accents:

Top 50 accents

1.Essex

2.Northern Irish

3.Glaswegian

4.Queen's English

5.Mancunian

6.Scouse

7.Geordie

8.South Welsh Valleys

9.Yorkshire

10.Cockney

11.Norfolk

12.Estuary English

13.Edinburgh

14.Cardiff

15.Lancashire

16.Somerset

17.Leeds

18.Multicultural London English

19.Highlands

20.Kentish

21.East Anglian

22.Surrey

23.Hebridean

24.Stoke-on-Trent

25.Northumberland

26.Middlesbrough

27.Bradford

28.Sunderland

29.Norwich

30.Crawley

31.Preston

32.Bolton

33.Manx

34.Nottingham

35.Cumbrian

36.Coventry

37.Devon

38.Durham

39.Hampshire

40.Leicester

41.Sheffield

42.Salford

43.Cheshire

44.Cornish

45.Bristolian

46.Wolverhampton

47.West Country

48.Hull City

49.Gloucestershire

50.Brummie