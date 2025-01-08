Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four family members of Palestinian activist and former Sheffield Hallam University lecturer, Shahd Abusalama, have sadly been killed in Gaza, the former Sheffield resident has confirmed.

Four of the academic’s relatives, including the father of a baby born just three months ago, were killed when Israeli forces reportedly targeted the home where 30 of Shahd’s family members were seeking refuge.

She said on social media: “On 2 January, the second day of 2025, the Israeli occupation army targeted a house where 30 members of our family sought refuge. They killed 4 of my dearest ones and injured the rest. Their names are Marwan, Haniyya, their son Wasim and nephew Ismail.

“Another son of Marwan and Haniyya, Yousef, was killed on 1 November 2023, and after over a year of displacement, starvation, grief and torture, they followed him. RIP.”

Shahd Abusalama lost four relatives in Gaza on January 2, 2025. | Sheffield Palestine Coalition

In October 2023, Wasim Abusalama - one of Shahd’s relatives killed on January 2 - welcomed a baby boy, named Yousef, into the family.

Shahd previously lived in Sheffield and was a PhD student and lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University between 2018 and 2022.

The news of her family’s loss prompt tributes from friends at the Sheffield Palestine Coalition.

Annie O’Gara, a coalition member, spoke at a rally outside Sheffield Station on Friday, January 3.

She said: “Every single life matters and every single death is important. We have heard that Shahd Abusalama, who we all know and love from her time here in Sheffield, and for her amazing work for Palestine. Shahd has suffered deep personal loss and I would like to read you the names of some of Shahd’s family who have died recently: Marwan, Haniyya, Wasim, and Ismail.”

According to Al Jazeera, the ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of nearly 46,000 Palestinians, including 17,500 children, since October 7, 2023.

It is reported 1,139 Israelis were killed in the October 7 attack on Israel - the catalyst for the current conflict.

As a result of the conflict, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif - who Israeli claims died in an airstrike in 2023.

The warrants are issued over alleged war crimes which the three men reportedly “boar responsibility” for.