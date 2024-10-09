Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 80-year-old who underwent a heart operation at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital has said he ‘counts his blessings’ after returning home just hours laters.

Christopher Wild, from Sothall in Sheffield, was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, a condition where the heart valves narrow and restrict blood flow out of the heart, putting people at risk of heart failure.

The procedure commenced at around 10.30am and lasted for three hours, and he was out of hospital and heading home at 6pm.

Christopher said: “I can see nothing but benefit in my case. I was a little anxious, but the treatment was first class.

Christopher Wild (centre) with consultant cardiologist Dr Javaid Iqbal and staff nurse Victoria Shackley, just before he was discharged home | STH NHS FT

“It was a tough procedure to go through, and I'm still taking it easy.

“But to go home on the same day, help free up a bed for the NHS and have the luxury of coming home to welcoming arms - I count my blessings."

The heart valve replacement was live-streamed across the world in a training conference attended by more than 1,000 cardiologists.

TAVI procedure livestream being shown in India | STH NHS FT

Christopher said he was “all for it” being streamed.

He said: “As well as making my life a bit easier, the live broadcast will help thousands of others and promote the benefits of the procedure.”

The TAVI procedure is a newer, less invasive heart valve replacement procedure as an alternative to open-heart surgery, particularly for older patients who would not be able to withstand it.

Christopher agreed to participate in a trial aiming to reduce stroke risk during the TAVI procedure, along with two other research projects at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.