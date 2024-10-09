Sheffield 80-year-old “counts blessings” as he returns home just hours after livestreamed heart operation
Christopher Wild, from Sothall in Sheffield, was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, a condition where the heart valves narrow and restrict blood flow out of the heart, putting people at risk of heart failure.
The procedure commenced at around 10.30am and lasted for three hours, and he was out of hospital and heading home at 6pm.
Christopher said: “I can see nothing but benefit in my case. I was a little anxious, but the treatment was first class.
“It was a tough procedure to go through, and I'm still taking it easy.
“But to go home on the same day, help free up a bed for the NHS and have the luxury of coming home to welcoming arms - I count my blessings."
The heart valve replacement was live-streamed across the world in a training conference attended by more than 1,000 cardiologists.
Christopher said he was “all for it” being streamed.
He said: “As well as making my life a bit easier, the live broadcast will help thousands of others and promote the benefits of the procedure.”
The TAVI procedure is a newer, less invasive heart valve replacement procedure as an alternative to open-heart surgery, particularly for older patients who would not be able to withstand it.
Christopher agreed to participate in a trial aiming to reduce stroke risk during the TAVI procedure, along with two other research projects at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.
