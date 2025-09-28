Sheffield 10K: All the laughs, smiles and heroics in 52 pictures to sum up popular event, enjoyed by thousands

It was the popular attraction which packed Sheffield city centre with thousands of people.

And the 52 pictures in the gallery below capture the emotion, the smiles, the endeavour and the joy from today’s Sheffield 10K running event.

The race, organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run for All, started at Arundel Gate in the city centre, before heading out on its 10km course, out along Ecclesall Road, eventually looping back into the city centre to finish at the same spot, with Hallamshire Harriers Alfie Manthorpe first over the line.

But it was not just the serious runners. Many more took part to raise money for charity, some of them donning fantastic costumes to run the race. And all were urged on by a cheering army of well wishers who lined to route to support their favourites and loved ones. And, of course, Sheffield legend John Burkhill was there with his pram!

And there were Sheffield 10K medals for everyone at the end.

Take a look at our gallery - and see how many people you recognise.

Take a look at the Sheffield 10K with our gallery which captures all the action and fun from today's city centre event in 52 pictures

1. Sheffield 10K - in pictures

Take a look at the Sheffield 10K with our gallery which captures all the action and fun from today's city centre event in 52 pictures

Sheffield's Man with the Pram John Burkhill sets off on the Sheffield 10K 2025

2. Man with the pram

Sheffield's Man with the Pram John Burkhill sets off on the Sheffield 10K 2025

Celia and Selwyn Chambers, from Halfway, had come down cheer on daughter Micha, from Handsworth.

3. Family backing

Celia and Selwyn Chambers, from Halfway, had come down cheer on daughter Micha, from Handsworth.

Race winner Alfie Manthorpe, from Sheffield, crosses the line to win the Sheffield 10K.

4. Winner!

Race winner Alfie Manthorpe, from Sheffield, crosses the line to win the Sheffield 10K.

