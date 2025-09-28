And the 52 pictures in the gallery below capture the emotion, the smiles, the endeavour and the joy from today’s Sheffield 10K running event.

The race, organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run for All, started at Arundel Gate in the city centre, before heading out on its 10km course, out along Ecclesall Road, eventually looping back into the city centre to finish at the same spot, with Hallamshire Harriers Alfie Manthorpe first over the line.

But it was not just the serious runners. Many more took part to raise money for charity, some of them donning fantastic costumes to run the race. And all were urged on by a cheering army of well wishers who lined to route to support their favourites and loved ones. And, of course, Sheffield legend John Burkhill was there with his pram!

And there were Sheffield 10K medals for everyone at the end.

Take a look at our gallery - and see how many people you recognise.

