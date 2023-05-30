Ten rescue pups being cared for near Sheffield are in need of loving homes.

Before they are re-homed through adoptions, emergency foster homes are needed for three Staffy cross pups and seven pubs born to an abused Patterdale Terrier.

The Staffy pups arrived at Helping Yorkshire Poundies last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said: “We urgently need to get them into foster…kennels are no place for such young pups. They have already spent a week in kennels as it is.

Foster homes are needed for 10 adorable pups

“Bull breed experience would be a huge advantage. Puppies need extra time and patience - expect to clean up lots of accidents, have some nights with very little sleep, puppies have sharp little teeth and will test them out on hands, feet and anything else and importantly, they cannot be left for long at this age.

“If you can help, and have the time and commitment to do so, pleasae get in touch… heartbreakingly, there are so many more puppies needing rescue now and we desperately need to recruit foster volunteers on board who are geared up specifically for fostering puppies/pregnant mums .

“South/West Yorkshire based is ideal, but a little further afield for the right experienced foster homes won’t be a problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seven Patterdale pups and their mum, Dora, need a foster home for around five weeks.

HYP said: “Mum is an absolute sweetheart, loves nothing more than human attention, although food and toys come a close second.

“They'll need a quiet, pet free home for now, as mum will understandably protect the pups from other dogs.

“Do you have the time, space and experience they need? Please get in touch of you do We'll of course provide everything they need as they grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity added: “Dora is so sweet, but has clearly suffered a terrible life. She's had her bottom lip totally ripped off, she is covered in other scars - no doubt a result of cruel dog “sports”.

“The cruelty we are seeing has gone from occasional, one off cases, to every day occurrences…it is just heartbreaking. The pressure on rescues all over the country right now is immense and exhausting, but we will never stop helping dogs in dire need of help where we possibly can and we can only do it with your support.”