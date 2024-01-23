Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The not for profit organisation was created in 1994 when a number of care homes were transferred out of local authority ownership.

The original Sheffcare organisational vision was to secure the provision of services and provide high quality care for older people in Sheffield at the lowest possible price - and it is a philosophy that remains strong and consistent three decades later.

Sheffcare now operates nine properties across the city, and two day services, meeting the needs of more than 1000 residents every year.

And plans are well under way for the 30th anniversary celebrations, including parties and commemorative tree planting ceremonies for all homes and special activities throughout the year including a Sheffcare Olympics, an Easter bonnet parade, a Stars in Their Eyes competition - with both staff and residents competing - a Sheffcare arts festival and culminating in a special Christmas party on a Hollywood theme, complete with red carpet!

“Every day is special for our residents but we do feel that our 30th birthday is something we want to share with the wider community,” said Sheffcare chief executive Claire Rintoul.

“While each Sheffcare home is different in size, layout, and location, they all share something special, a warm and homely atmosphere and dedicated staff who just want to care for people well and make them feel like part of the family.

“Our most recently opened home, dementia specialist care home Valley Wood, has only recently been visited for the first time by CQC inspectors and we are delighted to have been rated Good in every area.

“As a charity, Sheffcare exists solely to provide a public benefit – no individuals or companies make a profit from our organisation.

“We work hard to try and make a surplus every year and every penny is invested back into our homes and into the people that work within them.

“I believe that level of commitment is reflected in the feedback we receive, not just from the CQC but also from the many families we support.

“The aim of every member of the Sheffcare team is to provide not only physical care but to bring a smile and a little extra joy to each day.