Sheffcare residents Speak Up for Care with 30th birthday art festival

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:36 GMT
Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare is hosting a special art festival this month as residents and staff take part in the National Care Forum’s Speak Up for Care campaign.

The NCF has been promoting quality care through the not-for-profit care sector for almost 30 years and has become a leading voice in the field.

Its Speak Up For Care campaign is an opportunity for residential homes across the country to make their voices and concerns heard to the government.

Sheffcare has chosen to use the platform to mount its own Speak Up For Care Arts Festival on October 14, with activity workers encouraging residents to create paintings, sculptures, craft works, music and poetry that celebrate what they appreciate most about being part of the Sheffcare family.

Springwood care home residents Susan Smith and Patricia Matthews create an art work for the displaySpringwood care home residents Susan Smith and Patricia Matthews create an art work for the display
Those works will then be displayed at the nine Sheffcare homes across the city.

“The Speak Up For Care campaign really is giving everybody in the care home care sector a great platform to show how care and support matters to them,” said Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul.

“Having this voice is very special to us in Sheffcare’s 30th anniversary year and we wanted to use it to give the people who are the most important, our residents, the opportunity to make their voices heard.

“All our activity workers encourage residents to get involved in a full range of arts and crafts activities and I know they are working hard to create pieces that will reflect their own thoughts and hopes.

“I really look forward to seeing what they have created and I hope family and friends will enjoy the festival and all it represents.”

