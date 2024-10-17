Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a popular chain of Indian restaurants often dubbed ‘the King of Curry’ has died aged 56.

Akbar’s CEO Shabir Hussain passed away after battling with cancer.

Since it was announced he had cancer last year, people across the world had been leading prayers for Shabir, whose chain has restaurants in Sheffield and Rotherham.

Celebrity chef Shabir Hussain has died at 56 | Instagram/akbars.restaurants

Akbar’s Restaurant Group posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shabir Hussain, founder of Akbar’s Restaurant Group.

“All restaurants will now be closed and will reopen on Friday 18th October at 5pm.

“Please remember Shabir Hussain in your prayers. May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest rank in Jannah and bring peace and strength to his family during this difficult time.”

Akbar's Restaurant Sheffield, at 10 Fitzwilliam Street. | Submitted

Shabir set up Akbar’s in 1995 from what he described on his website as “humble beginnings starting with just a small 28 seat restaurant in the heart of Bradford city.”

Akbar’s - which has won several awards and is believed to have pioneered the ‘naan tree’ - now has 10 restaurants across the UK.

The chain has locations on Fitzwilliam Street in Sheffield city centre and on Meadow Bank Road in Rotherham.

Shabir’s ethos has always been “anything is possible - it's just a case of how bad you want it.”

Danny Malin who runs Rate My Takeaway Kitchen and Youtube channel led tributes to the entrepreneur. He said he has been inspired by Shabir.

Danny said: “Shabir was a pioneer in the Indian food world. He invented the naan tree which now so many others try and replicate.

“He will be sadly missed. I’m in shock. What a legend.”