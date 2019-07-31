Seven-year-old builds own miniature Lego band in honour of Sheffield’s Tramlines festival
A seven-year-old from Sheffield has kept the memory of this year’s Tramlines festival alive by building her own miniature music stage out of Lego.
By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 15:46
Evie Adshead, from Hillsborough, enjoyed this year’s event that much that she decided to make her own band out of Lego.
The seven-year-old is a huge fan of the colourful toy bricks according to her mum Emma Uniacke, who posted a picture of the sculpture on social media.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Emma said: “Another awesome weekend for Tramlines, the kid has replicated it via Lego.”
Evie, who wants to be a teacher when she is older, hopes to attend next year’s festival.