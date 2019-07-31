Seven fire crews tackling huge hay bales fire in Sheffield
Seven fire crews are tackling a huge hay bales blaze in Sheffield this morning.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 07:44
A fire has engulfed a large number of stacks off Pea Fields Lane, Bromley, close to High Green.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted at about 7.30am that they have a number of firefighters tackling the blaze at the moment.
The brigade added: “Please try to avoid Pea Fields Lane whilst crews work to tackle the fire.”