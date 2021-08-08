Seven adorable moggies up for adoption in Sheffield on International Cat Day

3. Melody

Melody is up for adoption through The Sheffield Cats Shelter She is a two-year-old short-hair breed who likes to be outdoors and cannot live with children, dogs or other cats She cannot be rehomed to the S3 postcode area. She is described as being a little shy at first, before she get to know you. The charity says: "Once she is comfortable with you she loves fusses and cuddles! She may be a lap cat in the future."

Photo: The Sheffield Cats Shelter