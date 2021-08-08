Seven adorable moggies up for adoption in Sheffield on International Cat Day

Here are just seven of the loveable fur balls which The Sheffield Cats Shelter is trying to find someone to adopt as of Sunday, August 8.
The adoption fee is £100, which the charity says only partially covers the essential costs of neutering, vaccinating, microchipping, and feeding each cat it takes in, and any additional donation is greatly appreciated.
1. Shadow
Shadow, who is up for adoption through The Sheffield Cats Shelter, is a four-year-old male.
He is a short-hair breed who likes to be outside and cannot live with children, dogs or other cats. He cannot be rehomed to the S64 postcode area
Photo: The Sheffield Cats Shelter
2. Angel
Angel, who is up for adoption through The Sheffield Cats Shelter, is a five-year-old female.
She is a short-hair breed who likes to be outside and cannot live with children, dogs or other cats. She cannot be rehomed to the S64 postcode area.
She is described as a 'very independent kitty, who has plenty of catitude!'
Photo: The Sheffield Cats Shelter
3. Melody
Melody is up for adoption through The Sheffield Cats Shelter
She is a two-year-old short-hair breed who likes to be outdoors and cannot live with children, dogs or other cats
She cannot be rehomed to the S3 postcode area.
She is described as being a little shy at first, before she get to know you.
The charity says: "Once she is comfortable with you she loves fusses and cuddles! She may be a lap cat in the future."
Photo: The Sheffield Cats Shelter
4. Scarlett
Scarlett is up for adoption through The Sheffield Cats Shelter
She is a two-year-old short-hair breed who likes to be outdoors.
She cannot live with dogs but can live with older children and teenagers, and might be able to live with other cats.
She cannot be rehomed to the S80 postcode area.
She is described as a very sweet cat, who loves attention and is quite the chatterbox.
Photo: The Sheffield Cats Shelter