Self-Esteem singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor will be made a Doctor of Music by the University of Sheffield in a ceremony today.

The singer is being awarded the honorary degree for her success in the music industry and public championing of inclusivity and diversity. Rebecca took the music industry by storm with her edgy, contemporary pop tracks and once performed at Glastonbury in a Meadowhall-themed outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I am insanely chuffed to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Sheffield. I love Sheffield with all my heart and to be acknowledged like this bolsters my dream of changing so much for people in music like me.

Self-Esteem's Rebecca Lucy Taylor will receive an honorary degree from Sheffield University today. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

"I am overwhelmed, galvanised and energised! Also thrilled to finally get a cute pic of me in a cap and gown, not gonna lie.”

In 2021, The Guardian and The Sunday Times named Self-Esteem's album, Prioritise Pleasure, as the top album of the year. The same album saw her nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

Rebecca joins 11 other people receiving honorary degrees from the University, including Hockey player, Hollie Pearne-Webb MBE, broadcaster, Matthew Bannister and author Bernadine Evaristo OBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new honorary degree holders will cross the University of Sheffield's graduation stage along with students graduating from the Faculty for Arts and Humanities.