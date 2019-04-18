See behind the scenes at the Crucible Theatre as Sheffield prepares for World Snooker Championship Final preparations are being made at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield as the city gets ready for the World Snooker Championship. Go behind the scenes at the ‘home of snooker’ as the countdown continues. 1. The Winter Garden. The TV studio in the Winter Garden. Picture: Chris Etchells JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo 2. The commentary box One of two commentary boxes at the Crucible. Picture: Chris Etchells. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo 3. The players' dressing room. One of the players' dressing rooms. Picture: Chris Etchells JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo 4. The tables A moisture-absorbing cloth is laid over the table. Picture: Chris Etchells JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3