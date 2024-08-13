Second open day at Bassetlaw Emergency Village to support £100,000 fundraising appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In late July, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity hosted its second open day at Bassetlaw Hospital in support of its latest fundraising appeal.

Attendees of the open day were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the new emergency village, with an all-access pass to the brand-new areas for the Emergency Department (ED), Children’s Assessment Unit (CAU) and Assessment & Treatment Centre (ATC).

The Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal aims to raise £100,000 to fund a variety of projects within the soon-to-open Bassetlaw Emergency Village.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson-Jones, Director of Innovation & Infrastructure and Senior Responsible Officer for the project at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Trust, said: “We were thrilled to host a number of local businesses, alongside national companies, at our open day event and highlight the impact they could have by supporting our fundraising appeal.

“I’m incredibly proud of what our hospital charity is hoping to achieve through the appeal, and I would encourage the local Bassetlaw community to get involved where they can.

“This is their hospital and the projects we hope to fund will positively impact their care and that of their loved ones and the wider community.”

Currently used sensory and distraction tools were brought from the children’s wards to the open day to exemplify to attendees the type of equipment their donation could go towards.

From a brand-new outdoor play area and sensory and distraction tools for young patients, to TVs in all waiting rooms and paediatric areas and throughout the ATC, the appeal will have a huge impact on the comfort of patients and important playful elements for the youngest visiting Bassetlaw hospital.

The appeal has already raised over £17,000 thanks to the generosity of local businesses, schools and community groups.

One such donor is Archus, Healthcare Infrastructure Specialists, who have pledged an amazing £2,100 to the cause, to go towards a light box in the Paediatric Resuscitation Area and two tractors for the outdoor play area.

Anna Fawcett, Associate Director of Operations at Archus, said: “I was delighted to attend the open day to complete Archus’ donation to the Emergency Village appeal. Archus have been working with the Trust on this important project since 2021 and as we move closer to opening, we were excited to step forward and give something extra.”

Since joining the project, Archus have worked with clinical teams to understand new patient pathways and agree the best physical location of the new building.

They have written two business cases to secure the capital funding required from NHS England and have worked as part of the Trust team as Operational Project Manager and Project Director.

Anna continued: “It’s been a privilege to work with such a dedicated team and this appeal will allow the project to include some really valuable extras for patients, families and staff.”

To find out more about the Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal, or to make to a donation, please visit the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity website: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/bassetlaw-appeal/

About DBTH Charity:

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

These additional extras would not be possible without the support of our community. With your help, we can continue to work hard with our Trust to fund innovative and exciting projects that make a difference to our patients, their families and our colleagues who care for them.