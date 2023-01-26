News you can trust since 1887
Second crash on stretch of major Sheffield road within space of 10 days

There has been a second serious road traffic collision on the same stretch of a busy city road within the space of 10 days.

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

An eyewitness reported that a vehicle had crashed into a skip on Loxley Road last night.

Police confirmed this was a ‘non-injury road traffic collision’ but did not release any further details.

This comes just 10 days since a driver is believed to have smashed their vehicle into three parked cars before leaving the scene on the same stretch of the road on Monday, January 16, shortly after 8pm.

Loxley Road, Sheffield.
Speaking about the older incident, a spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended and it is believed a black Vauxhall Vectra collided with three parked cars. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrival.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist officers can pass it on via our new online live chat, our online portal (www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something) or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 863 of 16 January 2023 when you get in touch.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org”

SheffieldPolice