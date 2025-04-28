Search is on for the next Jessica Ennis-Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who will be the next generation version of Sheffield's Jessica Ennis-Hill?

A local company is looking for an answer - and it is prepared to give four lucky teenagers an hour of high-intensity training with the city's golden girl, as a truly memorable milestone in their development.

'Mattress Online' boss Steve Adams, whose company is based at Waddington Way, Rotherham is the man who has unlocked the opportunity.

He spent a "significant four-figure" auction bid to land the gym sessions with the Olympic gold medallist during a charity ball held in benefit of Sheffield-based The Children’s Hospital Charity, for whom she is a patron.

The one-off experience will provide people aged 14 to 18 the chance to train with the heptathlon icon, and participants will have the chance to ask questions about Dame Jessica's journey to Olympic success and discover more about the mindset needed to reach the highest levels of athletic achievement.

The organisers are specifically seeking teenagers who are already committed to a sport.

A couple of young people have already applied; both of whom are on a pathway to potential Team Great Britain - one in Pentathlon and the other in gymnastics.

The one-hour High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout with the 39-year-old will take place on Saturday, May 31 in Sheffield, and is a unique opportunity for young athletes to take inspiration from a true British champion.

It's not for the faint-hearted; exercise alternates short bursts of intense activity with brief periods of rest or low-intensity exercise. HIIT is known for being a time-efficient way to improve fitness and burn calories.

Mr Adams, CEO at Mattress Online, says: “As an organisation, we’re passionate about sleep and health, so naturally we also believe in the power of fitness and sport.

"We are delighted to be inviting applications for a place at this special event, connecting young talent with a role model like Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, and hopefully helping them on their own sporting journey as potential future Team GB Olympians.”

Hopefuls who would describe themselves as passionate about their sport and eager to learn from the Ennis-Hill can apply for the session.