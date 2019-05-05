Search for missing woman last seen at Sheffield hospital enters third day 

The search for a woman last seen leaving a Sheffield hospital has entered its third day.

Suzanne Cochrane, aged 44, was last seen at around 12:20pm on Friday, May 3 at the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.

Have you seen Suzanne?

UNITED: Blades fans celebrating promotion flock to Sheffield suburb after street is unofficially renamed ‘Billy Sharp Avenue ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​’ ​

Police have described Suzanne as a white female around 5ft 5ins, stocky build and was wearing a black scarf over her hair, flip flops and possibly a hooded top of an unknown colour.

PEOPLE: How an eight-year-old Sheffield girl hopes to change the way people see diabetes

She was also last seen carrying a bag.

COMMUNITY: Hundreds gather to fundraise and release balloons in memory of South Yorkshire teen killed in hit-and-run collision

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 435 of May 3.