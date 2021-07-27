Search continues for man missing from Sheffield hospital
South Yorkshire Police continue to search for a man who went missing after last being seen at Northern General Hospital last Thursday.
Stephen Duff has been missing since he was last seen at 10.30pm on July 22, and officers are becoming increasingly worried for his wellbeing.
Stephen is 5ft 7ins tall, with blue eyes and light brown, short hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey North Face tracksuit and multi-coloured trainers. He was carrying a grey bag.
Call 101 and quote incident number 74 of July 23.