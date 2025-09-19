Sean Bean returns to Sheffield for Weston Park Museum’s 150th birthday bash

Hollywood actor Sean Bean returned to his home city last night to help Sheffield Museums celebrate a major milestone and raise an impressive £70,000 in the process.

The 150th anniversary party for Weston Park Museum saw exclusive performances from Sheffield music legend Richard Hawley, the Sheffield Community Gospel Choir and a DJ set from artist Pete McKee.

Guests enjoyed the festivities while supporting Sheffield Museums’ work across the city, with £35,000 raised on the night – a figure later doubled by philanthropists Graham and Sue Royle as part of the charity’s ‘Double the Donation, Double the Difference’ campaign.

Bean, who grew up in Handsworth, joined the celebrations and donated signed memorabilia from his Netflix series ‘Snowpiercer’ to the auction, which also featured rare Hawley prints and an original sketch by McKee.

Speaking at the event, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star reflected on Sheffield’s cultural heritage.

“I’ve always found the Sheffield museums quite spiritual places. For 150 years they’ve fascinated and enchanted people, often without them realising it at the time. The stories told here remind us of who we are and what made us,” he said.

Hawley performed some of his best-loved songs in the Picturing Sheffield gallery, surrounded by artworks of the city, while the Gospel Choir and McKee ensured the night ended on a high.

Kim Streets, chief executive of Sheffield Museums, said the event showed the strength of local support.

“Every pound raised will go straight back into our work welcoming visitors and helping people embark on journeys of discovery that last a lifetime,” she said.

“We’re hugely grateful to Sean Bean, Richard Hawley, Pete McKee, the Sheffield Community Gospel Choir and, of course, to Graham and Sue Royle for their generosity.”

Graham Royle added: “What tonight has been all about is inspiration – helping people find it in our history so they can understand the opportunities the future holds.”

Weston Park Museum first opened its doors in 1875 and has remained one of Sheffield’s most-loved attractions, famed for its polar bear and wrestling statues.

Donations to the Double the Donation, Double the Difference campaign can be made at any Sheffield Museums site or online at sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/donate.