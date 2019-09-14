Scores of campaigners gather for latest eco-protest rally in Sheffield city centre
Scores of climate change protesters marched on Sheffield Town Hall today to call for more to be done to protect the environment.
Members of Extinction Rebellion Sheffield walked and waved their banners from Union Street to Sheffield City Council's headquarters this afternoon where they congregated for a rally.
It is part of what was described by protesters as a ‘nationwide rebellion against our ecocidal government’.
It also comes as the group has issued a declaration to the powers that be urging them to take action.
The declaration, which was read out by group members Ro Barkshire and Lavinia Jones on the steps of the Town Hall, reads in part: “Humanity finds itself embroiled in an event unprecedented in its history. One which, unless immediately addressed, will catapult us further into the destruction of all we hold dear: this nation, its peoples, our ecosystems and the future of generations to come.
“The science is clear:- we are in the sixth mass extinction event and we will face catastrophe if we do not act swiftly and robustly.”
They want the government to commit to carbon neutrality by 2025 and to create a citizen’s assembly to guide how they react to the climate and ecological crisis.
The day of action comes after protesters temporarily blocked Bridgehouses Roundabout in Kelham Island on Monday morning causing traffic to be gridlocked.
The move sparked fury among some motorists and campaigners apologised for the inconvenience caused but added it was necessary to get their point across.
The group wants Sheffield City Council to reverse a decision to widen the Inner Ring Road, which they claim will bring more traffic into the city centre.
Sheffield City Council went ahead with its’ plan to widen Derek Dooley Way between Corporation Street and Saville Street despite concerns from dozens of residents about pollution and traffic.
The authority said that widening the road will improve traffic flow which is better for the environment.