Schoolboy riding scooter hit by car in Rotherham 

A schoolboy riding a scooter was injured after being hit by a car in Rotherham.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Aldwarke Lane on Friday at 8.30pm to reports a 12-year-old boy had been injured.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The boy is believed to have been on a scooter and cycled out on to a crossing after the lights for traffic had turned to green.
“The boy suffered minor injuries in the incident and went to hospital to be checked over.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”