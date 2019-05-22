School girl wins a chance to sing on stage in front of hundreds at Sheffield City Hall
A young singer was ‘excited’ to perform a ‘beautiful’ song on stage in front of hundreds of people.
Olivia Lacey-Kalnars, a Year 7 pupil at King Edward VII School, joined Southdene Strings to sing ‘A Million Dreams’ from hit film musical ‘The Greatest Showman’.
The performance was part of the Movies and Musicals Proms, which took place at Sheffield City Hall.
Olivia was given the opportunity to sing on stage as she was selected as the winner of a competition.
She said: “It was amazing to sing in such a big place although it was a little bit scary. I enjoyed singing with an amazing band and I'd love to do it again.”
She added that she was ‘very grateful and excited’ to perform on stage.
She said: “It is a beautiful song that gives me goosebumps.”
The concert featured a wide range of iconic music from the world of the stage and screen, including pieces from 'Harry Potter', 'Game of Thrones' and ‘Everybody’s Talking about Jamie’,which were all performed live by the Southdene Strings.
The Southdene Strings has a unique 10-piece line up which includes harp, strings, vocals, upright bass, drums and percussion.
These world class musicians were brought together by Liz Roberts, a Sheffield-based multi-instrumentalist, composer and arranger. The group’s collective accolades include performances for BBC Radio 3 and 4, with global bands such as the BBC Philharmonic orchestra.