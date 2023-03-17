News you can trust since 1887
Scarlette Douglas: Former 'A Place in the Sun' presenter spotted in Sheffield filming new renovation programme

Former ‘A Place in the Sun’ and I’m A Celeb star Scarlette Douglas was spotted in Sheffield reportedly filming a new renovation show.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:52 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:52 GMT

The face of some of Channel 4’s most successful shows was photographed on Chapel Road in Burncross, Chapeltown, sizing up a two-storey house during a shoot on Wednesday (March 15).

She was spotted wearing a stunning, distinctive green coat that she also wore on another recent trip to Sheffield, as seen in this tweet on her account from a month ago, suggesting the Steel City will feature prominently in an upcoming TV episode.

In the snaps by photographer Paul Atkin of Bagpuss Photography, Scarlette is surrounded by TV crew and looks ready to deliver a piece to camera.

Daytime TV presenter Scarlette Douglas was spotted filming in Burncross, Chapeltown, Sheffield. Image by Paul Atkin, Bagpuss Photography.
It comes after Scarlette left A Place in the Sun last year and announced her next project was titled ‘My Dream Derelict Home in the Sun’, which will feature families striking out and renovating dilapidated buildings into five-star houses.

The ‘dilapidated’ part of the each episode’s filming, however, reportedly takes place overseas in sunnier climates than England such as Spain.

Scarlette Douglas is one of the most recognizable faces of daytime telly. As well as a stint in the camp on I’m A Celeb 2022, she has host shows such as ‘Worst House on the Street’ and 'George Clarke’s Flipping Fast’ alongside her brother Stuart Douglas.

Scarlette Douglas has said her next TV project is called 'My Derelict Dream Home in the Sun', a renovation project where families make five-star houses out of dilapidated buildings.
Scarlette Douglas was spotted sizing up a two-storey house in Chapel Road, Burncross.
It remains to be seen how prominently Sheffield will feature in the upcoming episode of Scarlette's show.
