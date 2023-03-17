Former ‘A Place in the Sun’ and I’m A Celeb star Scarlette Douglas was spotted in Sheffield reportedly filming a new renovation show.

The face of some of Channel 4’s most successful shows was photographed on Chapel Road in Burncross, Chapeltown, sizing up a two-storey house during a shoot on Wednesday (March 15).

She was spotted wearing a stunning, distinctive green coat that she also wore on another recent trip to Sheffield, as seen in this tweet on her account from a month ago, suggesting the Steel City will feature prominently in an upcoming TV episode.

In the snaps by photographer Paul Atkin of Bagpuss Photography, Scarlette is surrounded by TV crew and looks ready to deliver a piece to camera.

Daytime TV presenter Scarlette Douglas was spotted filming in Burncross, Chapeltown, Sheffield. Image by Paul Atkin, Bagpuss Photography.

It comes after Scarlette left A Place in the Sun last year and announced her next project was titled ‘My Dream Derelict Home in the Sun’, which will feature families striking out and renovating dilapidated buildings into five-star houses.

The ‘dilapidated’ part of the each episode’s filming, however, reportedly takes place overseas in sunnier climates than England such as Spain.

Scarlette Douglas is one of the most recognizable faces of daytime telly. As well as a stint in the camp on I’m A Celeb 2022, she has host shows such as ‘Worst House on the Street’ and 'George Clarke’s Flipping Fast’ alongside her brother Stuart Douglas.

