Save great food from the bin with Food Works’ Caribbean Bistro

Food Works Sheffield is gearing up for another feast with a taste of the Caribbean.

Formally Real Junk Food Sheffield, Food Works is a non-profit social enterprise which stops food from going to waste.

Food Works

This Friday the team is set to host a Caribbean Feast Bistro.

Chef Emily will serve spiced sweet potato soup to start, followed by an option of curried chicken with rice and peas, or steamed greens, stewed peas, coconut rice and steamed greens.

A banana cake or mango and pineapple will follow for desert.

Food cooked on the night will be made from perfectly good ingredients that would have otherwise been thrown away.

The evening will begin at 7pm, hosted by Steeple Corner Cafe on Stafford Road.

It’s just £5 per person to reserve your seat, with any further contributions from the pay-as-you-feel meal supporting the Steeple Corner Cafe and Food Works.

