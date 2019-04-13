Sarah Nulty’s family and friends to honour former Tramlines director by running Sheffield Half Marathon

Sarah Nulty’s family and friends are set to complete the Sheffield Half Marathon tomorrow in honour of the former Tramlines director who sadly passed away last year aged 36.

The team, who have labelled themselves as the ‘motley crew of inexperienced runners‘ will be racing to raise money for Cavendish Cancer Care, a charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with cancer and one that helped Sarah through her own cancer battle.

Sarah's mum Julie Voisey, will be joined by a host of her family members – including her husband and two sons – and some of Sarah’s friends to complete the 21 kilometre sprint which starts in the city centre tomorrow morning.

She said: “It is all in honour of Sarah and it has been amazing how much money we’ve raised so far for the charity since last year. We’re just hoping to get round!

“It is not about time, it is about being all together in Sarah's memory and hopefully helping people who are in the same position as we were last year.

“It will be a really emotional day but it will be lovely that we’re all together. I’m proud that we’re all doing it.”

Sarah, who played a key role in the launch of Tramlines in 2009 and later became the Festival Director, passed away on June 30 last year following a ‘brave and dignified’ battle with cancer.

In a statement posted on their fundraising page, the team said: “She was a beautiful, funny, loving, hard working, passionate and talented person. Our world isn’t the same without her.

“Sarah ran her first Sheffield Half Marathon in 2012, #5630, 2014 #1699 and in 2016, #8326 with little training Sarah completed the Sheffield Half Marathon in two hours and 10 minutes!

“She was nervous about the new, more uphill running route, but she was so determined to complete it and her competitive nature got her through. Her strategy was to “walk up the hills and peg it down the other side”. It worked!

“We are a motley crew of inexperienced runners but we are all determined to complete the half marathon for Sarah, in whatever time it takes.”

So far over £4,000 has been raised ahead of the race – to donate click here.