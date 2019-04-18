Sarah Nulty’s family and friends raise £15,000 in memory of former Tramlines director by running Sheffield Half Marathon

Devoted relatives and friends of former Tramlines director Sarah Nulty raised more than £15,000 in her memory by completing the Sheffield Half Marathon.

The team, who labelled themselves as ‘the most unlikely marathon team ever’, laced up their running shoes and joined the thousands who completed the run on Sunday.

The runners who took part in the Sheffield Half Marathon in memory of Sarah Nulty

They have so far raised more than £15,000, which will be split between Weston Park Cancer Charity and Cavendish Cancer Care in memory of Sarah, who died last year at the age of 36.

Sarah’s mum Julie Voisey said: “It was awesome. We did it as a family and everybody got through it. The crowds were amazing – they had lined the streets all the way down from Ringinglow.

“It was very emotional as well. I managed to get all the way around and I got 200 yards from the finish line and I just froze, my niece and one of Sarah’s friends helped me over the finish line.

“The fact that so many people did it in Sarah’s memory and raised so much money is amazing. It will make a massive difference, especially to a small charity like Cavendish.”

Sarahwas director at Tramlines Festival from 2013 to 2018 and died just weeks before she saw her hard work become a reality in the festival’s 10th anniversary event.

Her family and friends have raised almost £45,000 for the two charities since her death.

Staff from the Leadmill ran in Sarah's memory

Tim Walker, Sarah’s friend and colleague, said: “We made it and everyone should feel so proud of this achievement. This run was about bringing people together.

“It’s testimony to the lasting positive effect that Sarah had on the people who she was connected to. We hope we can continue to be inspired by Sarah in the future and continue to do good work in her name.”

Jade Hearsum, community fundraiser at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said the charity was ‘incredibly grateful’ for the efforts of the team.

She said: “The route is a particularly challenging one and even though some of the team wouldn’t describe themselves as runners, they all did amazingly well and crossed the finish line with pride.

“With every step, they’ve raised thousands of pounds to support local cancer patients and their continued support in memory of Sarah is truly inspirational.

“With their help, we can ensure that cancer patients across the region continue to access the very best cancer care services.”

For more information or to donate to the group’s appeal visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/bemorenulty