Sarah Connor: Prison probe launched as "very much loved" South Yorkshire woman dies in custody

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Oct 2025, 09:39 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 10:10 BST
An investigation is under way after the death of a South Yorkshire prisoner.

Sarah Connor, aged 41, who had been detained at HMP New Hall near Wakefield, died in hospital on October 9.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Ms Connor, of Cooke Street, Bentley, Doncaster, was due to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, which barred her from entering ‘One Stop’ stores and the Home Bargains store in Edlington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield
Sarah Connor died in prisonplaceholder image
Sarah Connor died in prison | SYP

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP New Hall prisoner Sarah Connor died in hospital on 9 October 2025.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

In a tribute online, her sister wrote: “Heavy heart it kills me to say, my crazy, wild fun very much loved baby sister has passed away. Sleep tight Sarah , love you always xxxx.”

Related topics:DoncasterCBOConnorWakefield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice