An investigation is under way after the death of a South Yorkshire prisoner.

Sarah Connor, aged 41, who had been detained at HMP New Hall near Wakefield, died in hospital on October 9.

Ms Connor, of Cooke Street, Bentley, Doncaster, was due to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, which barred her from entering ‘One Stop’ stores and the Home Bargains store in Edlington.

Sarah Connor died in prison | SYP

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP New Hall prisoner Sarah Connor died in hospital on 9 October 2025.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

In a tribute online, her sister wrote: “Heavy heart it kills me to say, my crazy, wild fun very much loved baby sister has passed away. Sleep tight Sarah , love you always xxxx.”