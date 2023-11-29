You don’t have to visit the North Pole to take a ride in Santa’s sleigh…you can just as easily visit city homeless charity Emmaus Sheffield.

The colourful addition to the charity’s Festive decorations has been made by the Emmaus companions and is now in place and ready for visitors young and old to take seasonal selfies.

And the famous Emmaus Second Hand Superstore is fully stocked with decorations and bargain Christmas gift ideas.

“You can go to the high street but if you’re looking for something a little more quirky and unusual I would say you should definitely call in and see what we have for sale,” said Emmaus Sheffield deputy manager Charley Fedorenko.

The Emmaus Sheffield Companions are selling hand-crafted Christmas decorations for 2023

“We feel there’s a distinctly festive Scandi-style flavour to our hand crafted decorations and they’ve generated a lot of interest already.

“We also received special grant aid this year that enabled us to buy new machinery that has helped us produce more stock, making it easier to meet demand and allowing us to be even more imaginative in our designs.

“The great thing too is that many of our most distinctive decorations - including everything from snowflakes to mini Christmas trees and reindeer in a variety of sizes - are made from recycled materials and with prices starting at as little as £5 it’s an economical and environmentally friendly way to get in the Christmas spirit.

“Come in and take a look - and while you’re down here you’re almost certain to pick up a gift or two from our extensive range of items, including everything from clothing to books, CDs, DVDs and classic vinyl as well as household goods and bric-a-brac.”

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work for the people it supports – companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

The shop, based in the charity’s headquarters in Cadman Street, near Victoria Quays, is now open 10am to 4pm every day.