Youngsters will be able to meet the special visitor from the North Pole, who is making a special effort to visit Sheffield and the surrounding areas before his busy night on Christmas Eve.

Here are some grottos where you can meet Santa:

Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston, Rotherham

Father Christmas will be at the Butterfly House every weekend up to and including Christmas Eve

Santa and Mrs Claus can be visiting a woodland cabin grotto every weekend and throughout the school holidays, from now until Christmas Eve. Families can also enjoy a Woodland Festive Friends Trail, a 'Christmas Pudding' hunt, fresh pizza and hot chocolate.

Tickets are available from £16.99 for adults, £15.99 for children, but they are free for under 2s. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The Peace Gardens, Sheffield city centre

Nestled in amongst the 50 Christmas market stalls in the city centre, Santa Claus can be found every day until Christmas Eve.

The opening hours are 10am-6pm most days, and until 7pm on Fridays and 8pm on Saturdays. The last admission to the queue on Christmas Eve will be 4.30pm.

For £7.99 per child, youngsters can meet Santa and get to choose a soft toy. Adults are free. No photography is allowed, but photos can be purchased from £5. No booking required.

The Christmas Chronicles at Meadowhall

The adventure begins in the attic, where families can relax with a festive drink or treat from the Christmas Kitchen. The children must defeat the Snow Queen and save Christmas, with festive cheer and the power of goodwill. Everyone who succeeds in the mission will be invited to a shared group meeting with Santa, and under 12s will receive a certificate for their bravery. December 23 is the last chance to defeat the Queen.

Tickets are available from £10.65 for under 12s, £8.50 for adults and over 12s. Family tickets are also available.

Breakfast with Santa at The Rising Sun Hotel

Santa will be at the Ember Inns pub on December 10, 11, 17 and 18. Children can visit Santa, receive a gift and enjoy a breakfast for £7.49, when purchased with an adult breakfast.

Gulliver's Valley Resort in Rotherham

Not only can visitors explore Santa's house and see him in his grotto, they also get to explore the magical Winter Wonderland and experience festive rides and attractions, with children even getting to choose their own gift from the Elf Workshop.