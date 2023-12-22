News you can trust since 1887
Santa adds festive sparkle to Hackenthorpe care home party

You don’t have to be young to enjoy the magic of Christmas…just young at heart!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:32 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:32 GMT
Residents from Hackenthorpe’s Cotleigh Residential Care Home - one of the chain operated by city charity Sheffcare - enjoyed a special Christmas party at Hackenthorpe Community Centre.

And the highlight of the day was the visit from seasonal favourites Santa and Mrs Claus.

