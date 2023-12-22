Santa adds festive sparkle to Hackenthorpe care home party
You don’t have to be young to enjoy the magic of Christmas…just young at heart!
Residents from Hackenthorpe’s Cotleigh Residential Care Home - one of the chain operated by city charity Sheffcare - enjoyed a special Christmas party at Hackenthorpe Community Centre.
And the highlight of the day was the visit from seasonal favourites Santa and Mrs Claus.