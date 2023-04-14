News you can trust since 1887
Sam Smith takes Sheffield by storm with the launch of 'gay cabaret’ Gloria world tour

Sam Smith became overwhelmed with emotion as they launched their Gloria world tour in the Steel City on Wednesday.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST

The pop sensation kicked off their world tour at Sheffield Utilita Arena on Wednesday, April 12, as they celebrated the release of their fourth album, Gloria, which dropped earlier this year. The 30-year-old, who came out as non-binary and genderqueer in 2019, explores queer identity and experience in the new album, and the multi Grammy Award winner said their excitement was “out of control” ahead of the opening night.

On TikTok they said: “I feel like I’ve been gearing up for this show my whole life honestly, I’m so excited about it. What a lot of people don’t know about my roots and where I come from is how much I love theatre, and even with all the pop shows I've done I’ve always tried to bring an element of theatre and drama within it. I really feel like this time I’ve been able to make the show of my dreams and I can’t wait to share it with you tonight.”

Opening the show, Smith was brought to tears as they thanked the audience for attending the show. They said: “I just want to say thank you so much for being with me through these crazy times, it means the world to me. As long as you are happy, I will sing for you every night.

"Tonight is my chance to give as much energy to you to give you a good time. This show is about love and a show about freedom. It is so important to me that you all look to your left and right and say hello to everyone near you.”

Smith certainly delivered a blow-away show with their undeniably incredible vocals and top tunes including Stay With Me, I’m Not the Only One, Gloria, I’m Not Here to Make Friends, Gimmie, and even a cover of Madonna’s Human Nature.

Critics and show-goers paid particular attention to their revealing and elaborate outfits, and their glowing body confidence. One of their most striking looks involved devil horns and a pitchfork, complete with a black bodysuit, fishnets, and thigh-high boots as they performed Unholy.

Gloria is Smith’s first tour since The Thrill of It All, which also kicked off in Sheffield in 2018.

Sam Smith pictured at the Brit Awards 2023. Credit: Getty ImagesSam Smith pictured at the Brit Awards 2023. Credit: Getty Images
Sam Smith pictured at the Brit Awards 2023. Credit: Getty Images
