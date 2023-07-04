Video has captured the shocking moment a driver accidentally crashed into the front of a new hairdressers in Sheffield.

Fortunately no one was injured when the driver of a 4X4 automatic accidentally lost control of their vehicle while attempting to park, and lurched forward through the shop front of Salon Sixty, on Rochester Road, Lodge Moor.

Ruth Loades, the salon owner, said staff have been left shaken up since the incident which happened shortly after midday on Friday, June 30 - but surprisingly, this is not the first time this has happened since the salon opened just over a year ago.

“It was an accident, and nobody was injured,” she said. “We were very, very lucky because it could have been a lot worse.

The crash has cost an estimated £8,000 of damages after smashing through the shop front of Salon Sixty, in Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

“We’ve only been here over a year, and this is the second one that’s clouted us. I'd like to campaign for some sort of barriers or bollards or something to go outside the front of the shops.”

The damage caused to the newly renovated salon, which took around seven months to complete, is estimated to be around £8,000, with a full new shop front and new shutter needed.

Megan Loades, aged 20, a student at Manchester Metropolitan University, was working in the salon at the time of the incident, along with five other members of staff each attending to a client. She said they were all reduced to tears at the shock of the crash.

She said: “On our road there’s planters full of flowers in front of the shops. So she went into the planter first, that probably took a lot of the impact, and then she turned the wheel. If she didn't turn the wheel she would have gone straight through the shop.

It was a miracle no one was injured in the crash, which saw an elderly lady accidentally press down on the accelerator of her new automatic car.

“One of our stylists, Sam, he’s only been with us for about three weeks. He was sat in the window seat, and he was doing a young girl’s hair for her prom. They were probably missed by about a metre.”