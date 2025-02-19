Sadness at death of popular former Sheffield pub landlady, aged 87

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 05:01 BST

A popular former Sheffield pub landlady has died at the age of 87.

Patricia Jepson was well known as the landlady of the former Bulldog pub, in Attercliffe, and was also well known as a former club stewardess, said her family.

Loved ones announced she had ‘sadly passed on January 16 in hospital with her loving family by her side’.

Mrs Jepson, who was the widow of George, was a mum, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was remembered by friends and loved ones at a service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield, on February 11.

The Bulldog is one of a number of pubs that used to be in Attercliffe that have now closed.

