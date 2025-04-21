Sadness as Vatican announces Pope Francis' death - statement in full

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BREAKING: The Vatican has announced Pope Francis' death.

A short while ago, His Eminence, Cardinal Farrell, announced with sorrow the death of Pope Francis, with these words: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.”

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica yesterday (April 20) to bestow the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass. | AP

Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic church and originally from Argentina, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

He had been in hospital over recent weeks after suffering from bronchitis and double pneumonia.

But just the day before his passing he blessed thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square in a surprise appearance.

He came out in a wheelchair and waved from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to cheering crowds and said: "Dear brothers and sisters, happy Easter."

He had led the Catholic Church since 2013.