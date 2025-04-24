Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Yorkshire Wildlife Park's Romanian lions have been put to sleep due to their deteriorating health.

Carla and Crystal were the last of the Romanian Lions who were rescued from Romania back in 2010.

In recent months, their health had been deteriorating.

The lions were sadly put to sleep yesterday.

Carla recently took a fall and despite close monitoring, her condition had not improved.

Crystal, who had been dealing with age related health issues of her own would not have coped without her sister by her side.

A spokesman said: “We would like you to join us in celebrating the life of Carla and Crystal who were peacefully put to sleep surrounded by their devoted animal rangers yesterday afternoon.

“Lions are a social species and these two have never been apart - they’ve spent their entire lives, over 18 years, together.

“Animal welfare is at the heart of everything we do, after extensive consultation with our veterinary and animal care teams, the kindest decision was made to let them go together, with dignity and peace.

“Carla and Crystal were very much loved by all of us here at Yorkshire Wildlife Park and will be deeply missed.”