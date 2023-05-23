A Sheffield mum who was awarded the MBE for fostering over 80 children in the city has died, at the age of 80.

Christine Burditt was awarded the MBE, along with husband Harry, for her services to children in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2014, after spending decades helping youngsters in need of their care.

She and Harry said at the time that when they were told they had been awarded the honour, they had thought it was a prank.

In a notice, her family said Christine had died peacefully at home surrounded by her four children on April 29.

Christine Burditt, who had died aged 80, was awarded the MBE, along with husband Harry, for her services to children on in the Queen's birthday honours in 2014, after spending decades helping youngsters in need of their care.

They added: “She will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure and honour of knowing her.”

A service celebrating her life was held yesterday afternoon (May 22) at The Phoenix Sports and Social Club, in Brinsworth. The family has requested donations to Cancer Research UK in lieu of flowers.

When she was honoured with her MBE, in November 2014, Mrs Burditt, who took up fostering while working as an auxiliary nurse in the 1980s, said: “Harry and I are just overwhelmed by it all.

“Why should we (be honoured)? We're only working class. We're only doing a job. We've done this for 30 years. I suppose this is a little bonus and shows that people do respect the work we've done.”

