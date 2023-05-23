Christine Burditt was awarded the MBE, along with husband Harry, for her services to children in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2014, after spending decades helping youngsters in need of their care.
She and Harry said at the time that when they were told they had been awarded the honour, they had thought it was a prank.
In a notice, her family said Christine had died peacefully at home surrounded by her four children on April 29.
They added: “She will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure and honour of knowing her.”
A service celebrating her life was held yesterday afternoon (May 22) at The Phoenix Sports and Social Club, in Brinsworth. The family has requested donations to Cancer Research UK in lieu of flowers.
When she was honoured with her MBE, in November 2014, Mrs Burditt, who took up fostering while working as an auxiliary nurse in the 1980s, said: “Harry and I are just overwhelmed by it all.
“Why should we (be honoured)? We're only working class. We're only doing a job. We've done this for 30 years. I suppose this is a little bonus and shows that people do respect the work we've done.”
Sheffield Council says its foster carers change the lives of Sheffield’s most vulnerable children, giving them the chance to be happy and thrive.
They explain on their website: “Fostering is when you look after a child who, for any number of reasons, needs someone else to look after them.
“It is like parenting a birth child, in that you provide a nurturing home that enables a child to feel safe, supported, and well looked after. But there are some important differences.
“As well as providing day-to-day care, foster parents advocate for the children they look after. They support their education, health, and wellbeing, attend meetings, undertake training, and, if required, help the child to keep in touch with their birth family through regular meetings.
“Foster care helps children who, through no fault of their own, haven’t had a good start in life. It can be very challenging, but is also one of the most rewarding things you can do.”