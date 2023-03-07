It is billed as the largest drag show in the world, and it is on its way to Sheffield.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour is heading to the Utilita Arena in Sheffield with an all-new production on Friday, October 20. It was announced this week that the tour will sashay into arenas across the UK and Ireland for 12 huge glittering shows featuring fan favourite drag queens from the US.

Fans in Sheffield need to prepare for an evening of endless extravaganza when the tour visits the Steel City.

Tickets go on presale (available by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter) on Thursday, March 9 at 10am and general sale from the Utilita Arena Website on Friday, March 10 at 10am.

RuPaul's Drag Race Series 4 tour is coming to Sheffield in April, followed by the world tour in October

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, this is the fifth iteration of the ground-breaking tour in the UK.

Join Season 12 Winner Jaida Essence Hall and Season 10 winner Aquaria, along with Rosé, Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse and Ginger Minj as they are unknowingly trapped in the ‘Netwerq’ where you need to free your mind and prepare to be wowed at the world’s largest drag production.

The tour is a spin-off from the original, hugely popular TV show, RuPaul’s Drag Race – a reality show in which a group of talented drag queens compete in challenges to impress host RuPaul, the world’s most famous drag queen, to win a cash prize along with a crown and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The last series of the show, Season 14 racked up 738,000 viewers, making it the most-watched premiere since Season 10.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, event promoters, said: “These shows will be exciting, cheeky, outrageous and hugely entertaining – everything you’d expect from the worldwide phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“We are very excited to be presenting the full tour across the UK and Ireland and look forward to seeing these fabulous queens sashay into packed arenas for 12 nights of fun.”

For more information about RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 visit www.WerqTheWorld.com

