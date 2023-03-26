Teachers at a Sheffield school for children with special educational needs are running marathons to raise money to replace their stolen school bus.

The minibus is a necessary tool for the children who attend the school as it is used to take them to sporting events, drama clubs, gymnastics or on park trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zara Evans, one of the teachers at the school and an organiser of the fundraiser, said: “We learn so many skills at school like life skills and communication skills. Having a minibus gives the children the chance to practice these skills in an outside setting. It’s really so important for them.”

Rowan School teachers are running to raise money to replace a stolen bus

After a serious accident in July 2021, Ms Evans was told that she may never be able to walk again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she found out that she was going to be able to run the London Marathon, she wanted to use the opportunity to benefit the children she works with at school.

She said: “It’s been such a wild journey. Running has been a big thing in my life. I went from being quite active to immobile.

“It’s such a good feeling, having this target there has made me more motivated and more determined to do it. I’m so thankful for the surgeons, physios and all the support I’ve got. It’s really quite amazing that I’m able to do this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are trying to raise £5,000 to supplement money that will be offered by charity Friends of the Rowan School to purchase a new bus.

Miss Evans said: “It’s so vital that our children get to experience things outside of school. It makes such a difference.

“If you see how happy they are when we get to take them places, it warms your heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To raise funds, teachers James Knight, Helen Sansbury, Zara Evans and Sarah Dring took part in today’s half marathon in Sheffield.

Miss Evans and Ms Dring will also be taking part in the London Marathon, a 26.2 mile race around London on April 23.