'Rude' playground equipment sparks hilarity after being spotted in South Yorkshire

The piece of play equipment in New Lane Playground in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is currently awaiting repair, with a swing seat waiting to be re-installed.

But with the basket swing missing, eagle eyed visitors have said the framework of the structure has taken on a rather saucy appearance.

“It looks like a giant penis,” one commenter posted.

The 'giant penis' playground swing in Doncaster. (Photo: Marie Caley).

“You have to admit, from the right angle, it does look a bit suspect,” laughed another.

“Disgusting, ban this filth!,” posted a third.

The black metal framework is topped with a red fixing device – which provoked even more suggestive humour.

“It’s even got a piercing,” joked one while another said: “I must admit, I wasn’t expecting to see a massive c*** and b**** on my morning stroll.”

“Is that a Prince Albert?,” another commented, pointing out the red ball structure at the top of the structure and referring to the genital piercing named after the rumour that Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria, got a penis piercing in his twenties.

Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council said last month: “We had to remove the basket swing due to a worn multi directional mechanism at the top.

“We are also waiting for the new seat for the play arch swing to arrive, then it can be fitted.

“Minor repairs to the aerial runway will be completed shortly as well.