RSPCA Sheffield: Meet the 'lovely' dog up for adoption that nobody wants
German Shepherd Frankie has been in RSPCA kennels in Sheffield for months – without any potential adopters expressing any interest in her.
The four-year-old is described as ‘special’ and ‘lovely’ in her RSPCA online profile for those looking to adopt a dog.
In a plea to potential adopters, the RSPCA said: “Please give our lovely Frankie a chance.”
Frankie’s profile reads: “Meet our lovely German Shepherd dog, Frankie.
“She is approximately four years of age and has come into branch care to find a new home.
“She needs someone who understands her breed, preferably someone who has had Shepherds previously, and a home where she won’t be left for long.
“She would like to be the only dog in the family and where she will be taken to dog school where we are sure she will soon become the star pupil.”
It says that she is suited to a family with older children – secondary school age or older – or an adult only home.
The RSPCA said: “Frankie has been with our branch for several months now without anyone asking to meet her.
“She is finding kennel life quite trying now and is longing for a loving family to take her exploring the countryside or even the seaside.
“We are hoping for that special person or family to fall in love with her and overlook her very pale, almost white eye which she can see through just as well as with her brown one.”To find out more about re-homing dogs, visit the RSPCA website here.