The four-year-old is described as ‘special’ and ‘lovely’ in her RSPCA online profile for those looking to adopt a dog.

In a plea to potential adopters, the RSPCA said: “Please give our lovely Frankie a chance.”

Frankie has been in the RSPCA kennels in Sheffield for several months, but nobody has asked to view her yet

Frankie’s profile reads: “Meet our lovely German Shepherd dog, Frankie.

“She is approximately four years of age and has come into branch care to find a new home.

“She needs someone who understands her breed, preferably someone who has had Shepherds previously, and a home where she won’t be left for long.

“She would like to be the only dog in the family and where she will be taken to dog school where we are sure she will soon become the star pupil.”

Frankie is looking for her forever home

It says that she is suited to a family with older children – secondary school age or older – or an adult only home.

The RSPCA said: “Frankie has been with our branch for several months now without anyone asking to meet her.

“She is finding kennel life quite trying now and is longing for a loving family to take her exploring the countryside or even the seaside.

Frankie has been in RSPCA kennels in Sheffield for several months