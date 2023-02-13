A newborn kitten who was found frozen and alone in Sheffield has been brought back from the brink of death.

RSPCA Sheffield has shared the story of baby Zeph, a day-old tabby cat who was born outside and likely abandoned by his mother along with all of his siblings in the cold February weather. When he was found by a member of the public, he was the only survivor out of the litter.

The animal charity says when one of their inspectors arrived, Zeph was “frozen and gasping”, and had to be warmed up by being held to the carer’s chest while they prepared heat pads and warm blankets to “pull him back”.

Zeph then needed hand-rearing with syringed food every two hours, even overnight, to keep him alive. A week after he was found Zeph is now gaining weight, feeding well and “showing that Sheffield fighting spirit”.

Zeph the kitten was found frozen and alone outside in Sheffield before he was handed over to the RSPCA.

A fundraising appeal shared by the charity reads: “This is just the start for us - we know that there will be many more Zephs to come and more and more kittens keep arriving here at the centre.

“So Sheffield if you can at all spare anything towards any of our little ones care we would be so grateful, or even if you could grab a box of kittens meat next time your shopping for us it would mean the world any brand or flavour - our little ones aren't picky!

For more information or to donate to RSPCA Sheffield, visit their Facebook page.

Zeph and his siblings was likely abandoned by their mother, which the RSPCA says is common when they are young and inexperienced.