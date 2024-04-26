RSPCA Sheffield: Appeal for ‘life saving’ surgery for Coco the Frenchie who struggles to breathe
A fundraiser has been launched to pay for life-saving surgery for a neglected Frenchie who deserves a ‘second shot at happiness’.
Coco is a French bulldog who arrived at RSPCA Sheffield as part of an animal cruelty case. She was found living in poor conditions, emaciated, and she needed multiple surgeries to treat several medical issues.
Now she has been in the care of the RSPCA for a number of weeks, Coco is ready to undergo yet another surgery, but this time to treat her BOAS - brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome.
This is a group of conditions that is typically seen in dogs selected for shorter noses and flatter faces, and it compromises their ability to breathe normally.
RSPCA Sheffield said: “Coco has already suffered so much in her life, which is why we need your help to ensure she receives this vital surgery and can eventually have a second shot at happiness, with a family who will care and adore her the way she truly deserves to be.”
The fundraiser has a target of £500, and at the time of writing, it has raised one fifth of the goal in just one day.
The shelter added: “Your contribution will make a huge impact to Coco's day to day life and enable her to do the normal things like play and walk without struggling to breathe, whether you donate just £1 or £100. Every little bit helps, and Coco will be so very thankful!”
To donate to the fundraiser, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/760051439587545/818986243593688/
