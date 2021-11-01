Poor Winnie was found in a garden on Owston Road, Doncaster, barely able to walk and struggling for breath.

The RSPCA said it was called on October 21 by a member of the public who found the dog in her garden, with no idea who she belonged to or where she had come from.

RSPCA inspector Vanessa Reid told how Winnie was struggling to walk and trembling when she was found, while her breathing was very laboured and wheezy.

Winnie was found dumped in a garden in South Yorkshire. The RSPCA believes she was probably abandoned because she was no longer useful for breeding

She said: “There were signs that she’d had puppies before and I suspect she may have been used as a breeding bitch before being abandoned when she was no longer useful. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Winnie, who is thought to be around 10 years old, was taken to a vet for a check-up before being transferred her to RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford branch for care.

The RSPCA said Winnie isn’t using her back legs but is being given pain relief in the hope she will start using them again.

Animal centre manager Claire Kendall said: “We’re keeping everything crossed for this sweet girl and we hope she’ll pull through and be on the mend soon but she’s clearly had a rough start in life.”

The RSPCA is investigating where Winnie came from and how she got to be in such a poor condition.