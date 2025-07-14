A local animal charity is asking for information as they work tirelessly to save a dying dog’s life.

Early this morning (July 14) a ‘Staffy’ was left at the doorstep of the RSPCA shelter in Attercliffe.

Described as around 10 years old, with lumps and a number of other health issues, charity workers took the unwell pooch to the vets straight away, however they are struggling to help.

Vets have said that the dog may not have long left, and to make things worse he is ‘confused and scared’ without anyone familiar around for support.

They are now asking for the owner, or anyone who may know them, to come forward and share details about the dog’s medical history.

This could be done anonymously, and the charity insists that any information would help in their efforts to care for the suffering Staffy, which is white and brindle in colour.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “This poor old boy was taken straight to our vets, but sadly, he is very unwell. Our vets are concerned he may not have much time left.

“We are urgently asking you - or anyone who knows him - to please come forward, even anonymously, to share any information about his medical history. Anything you can tell us could help us make the best decisions for him and possibly save his life.

“If he does have to say goodbye, we would like to offer you a safe place to be with him in his final moments. He doesn’t know us, and he is confused and scared.

“The dog is an older white and brindle Staffy, around 10 years old or more, with some lumps and other health issues. If you recognise him or know his story, please help us do right by him.

“Even just knowing his name would allow us to comfort him as best we can.”

Anyone with information that could help should email [email protected]