RSPCA looks into death of dog in Doncaster
An investigation has been launched into the death of a dog in Doncaster following reports that it died due to possible negligence by its owner.
In a statement to The Star, RSPCA said they were aware of concerns raised about the welfare of the dog and are looking into it.
"We are very grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare," said RSPCA spokesperson.
Residents in Thorne, Doncaster have earlier condemned an irresponsible dog owner for allegedly neglecting and starving her dog that eventually led to its death.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
They claimed that they have filed numerous complaints to RSPCA but claimed that they were ignored.
Denying this, RSPCA said: "The RSPCA will always try and work with animal-owners to improve welfare and can't remove animals without them being seized by police first."
The dog, believed to be a Husky, was found dead in a back garden of a house on Saturday morning.