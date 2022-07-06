And now, the RSPCA’s Doncaster and Rotherham Branch has launched an appeal to rehome its longest stay residents, some of which have been searching for their forever home for more than half a year.

The current longest stay rabbit resident, Casper, has been in the care of the RSPCA for seven months after being found as a stray with suspected fight wounds.

He is now ready to find his forever home and has been waiting patiently for the right family to come along.

Trixie is now looking for a forever adult-only home with no other pets. She is looking for a family who can give her all the time she needs to form a bond with them and someone who understands her.

The longest stay dog is Trixie, who has been in RSPCA care for almost five months.

Described as a ‘tremendous’ girl, the animal charity said she came into their care through no fault of her own and is now looking for a forever adult-only home with no other pets.

Trixie enjoys attention and also likes quiet walks and would benefit from several meet and greets before adoption day.

Meanwhile, the longest-stay feline residents are Desmond and Reginald, who have been described as a ‘playful pair’ and are on the lookout for their new home together.

They both have been with the RSPCA for 10 weeks.

Desmond is described as ‘sweet-natured’ and a ‘little timid’ at times but his confident pal, Reginald, brings out his true character.

The pair can live with children aged five and above and with other cats. They may also be able to live with cat-friendly dogs if introduced slowly.

For those who are looking for a dynamic duo or a sole companion, the RSPCA has a wide variety of animals currently available for adoption – from dogs and cats to rabbits and guinea pigs.

When animals becomes available for adoption, they are posted on the RSPCA website and its Facebook page.