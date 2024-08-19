RSPCA: Cats dumped on Sheffield estate in early hours of the morning taken in by ‘busy’ animal shelter
They were found in a carrier on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, at 2.30am on Sunday, August 18. They were not wearing collars, and had not been microchipped.
The two male cats are now being cared for at the RSPCA’s Sheffield branch, but the staff are keen to find out more about the background of the boys, as the black and white cat was “really quite upset” when being checked over.
The charity added: “They will be safe, loved and cared for here with us and we will be getting them a good check over when our vets but thankfully they seem to have no immediate injuries or ailments!
“We have named them Freddie and Alan as we can't stand the thought of them being nameless. We couldn't let these boys down but we are so very busy with intakes and adoptions being at an all time low.”
If you would like to support the Sheffield RSPCA, please visit their website. Anyone with any information on the cats are asked to email the charity on [email protected].
