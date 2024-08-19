Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two cats have been taken in by the RSPCA after they were abandoned on a Sheffield estate.

They were found in a carrier on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, at 2.30am on Sunday, August 18. They were not wearing collars, and had not been microchipped.

The two male cats are now being cared for at the RSPCA’s Sheffield branch, but the staff are keen to find out more about the background of the boys, as the black and white cat was “really quite upset” when being checked over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two male cats were abandoned on Deerlands Avenue, Sheffield, on Sunday, August 18. | RSPCA Sheffield

The charity added: “They will be safe, loved and cared for here with us and we will be getting them a good check over when our vets but thankfully they seem to have no immediate injuries or ailments!

“We have named them Freddie and Alan as we can't stand the thought of them being nameless. We couldn't let these boys down but we are so very busy with intakes and adoptions being at an all time low.”

If you would like to support the Sheffield RSPCA, please visit their website. Anyone with any information on the cats are asked to email the charity on [email protected].