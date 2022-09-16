RSPCA Sheffield have currently got 9 cats and dogs available for adoption this month as these loving pets look for their new forever home.
All cats and dogs looking for a new home have special requirements individual to each pet, and information on this can be found on the RSPCA website here.
Here are 9 dogs and cats looking for their new forever home this month from the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA:
1. Larry
Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, black and white, 4 Years old - Larry is described as a "sleek and handsome boy who loves to have a chat with you and a good fuss". Larry can be a little shy but will soon come out of his shell. He is also very 'snuggly' but can sometimes get a little over stimulated and give you a cheeky nibble, however he means no harm and just finds people exciting.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Marilyn
Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, black and white, aged 6-12 months - Marilyn and Mara come as a pair. Described as "gorgeous girls", the pair love to balance with cuddles and play time, and will sit for hours having a snuggle or go out and run and play.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Mara
Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, black and white, aged 6-12 months - Marilyn and Mara come as a pair. Described as "gorgeous girls", the pair love to balance with cuddles and play time, and will sit for hours having a snuggle or go out and run and play.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Narla
A 3-year-old fawn and black Anatolian Shepherd, the 'extremely intelligent and loving' Narla is looking for a new home. She loves to say hello to every dog she sees on her walks, but is working on her manners. The RSPCA are 'looking for a family who have experience with large Anatolian shepherd breeds and have the ability to offer Narla the time and exercise she needs to keep her happy'.
Photo: RSPCA