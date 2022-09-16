1. Larry

Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, black and white, 4 Years old - Larry is described as a "sleek and handsome boy who loves to have a chat with you and a good fuss". Larry can be a little shy but will soon come out of his shell. He is also very 'snuggly' but can sometimes get a little over stimulated and give you a cheeky nibble, however he means no harm and just finds people exciting.

Photo: RSPCA