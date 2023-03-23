RSPB concerned as another tagged hen harrier disappears from Sheffield moors

RSPB (The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) has confirmed the loss of another satellite-tagged hen harrier in the Sheffield area.

Hen Harriers are a species that are becoming more at risk of persecution says a new Birdcrime report released by the RSPB.

The bird named Anu was reported missing shortly after having roosted on a grouse moor in Upper Midhope, Sheffield. His tag showed unusual activity, followed by signals suggesting Anu was dead. The bird has never been found.

Police confirmed the recovered tag had been cut from the bird but a criminal investigation had failed to identify those responsible.

This news follows the similar disappearance in 2018 of another satellite-tagged hen harrier, Octavia, over the nearby Broomhead grouse shooting moor, just south of Upper Midhope.

Liz Ballard, CEO at Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust, said: “This is extremely disappointing news, especially as it happened in such close proximity and strikingly similar circumstances to the disappearance of hen harrier Octavia in 2018.”

The RSPB has been fitting satellite tags to hen harriers for many years. The RSPB team was able to observe Anu interacting with a female hen harrier, sparking hopes that he might stay to breed in that part of the world but those hopes have now been dashed.

A scientific paper published in 2019 looked at whether the disappearances or deaths of hen harriers, a protected species, are associated with grouse moors, using data obtained from satellite-tagged hen harriers. The study found that as hen harriers’ use of grouse moors increased, so did the likelihood of them dying or disappearing – concluding that these elevated levels of mortality on grouse moors were “most likely the result of illegal killing”.

The Trust are asking people to be extra vigilant for signs of raptor persecution and other wildlife crimes when out enjoying the moors.

If you witness a wildlife crime taking place, call 999 and ask to speak to a Wildlife Crime officer. Tell them what you have seen and where, ask for an incident number and if you feel safe to do so, try to take photos or record a video as evidence.

