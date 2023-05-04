RSCPA Young Photographer Awards are looking for budding shutterbugs with an eye for pet portraits

The 2023 RSPCA Young Photographer Awards opens for entries today (Thursday 4 May) and runs until August 15 in a search for the nation’s best pet portraits and stunning wildlife shots.

With ten different categories to choose from, there’s something for everyone, whatever their interest – and some fabulous prizes to be won. All animals are welcome, from pets to wildlife, insects, farm animals and more.

TV presenter, wildlife advocate and long-term RSPCA supporter Chris Packham said: “I am really excited about the launch of this year’s RSPCA Young Photographer Awards and I hope many young people will get outside and photograph their favourite animals or bugs for this fantastic competition.

The RSPCA Young Photographer awards are looking for budding Sheffield shutterbugs with an eye for the perfect pet portrait and stunning wildlife shots.

“As judges we’re never quite sure what we’ll see on judging day - and that is part of the beauty of this competition. We could see pictures of anything, from someone’s family dog, to a fox cub out in the wild or a bumble bee in mid-flight.

“We find our young photographers always deliver. Being involved with this competition is one of the highlights of my year as I get so excited about the fact that kids are getting interested in animals and taking some great photos along the way.”

Following its popular introduction last year, the ‘Pet Portraits’ category will be featuring again in this year’s competition. Also returning is the inclusive ‘Mobile Phone and Devices’ category, which offers everyone the chance to enter, even if they don’t have access to a professional camera.

The categories are:

Categories for the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2023 include Pet Portrait, Pet Personalities and even three prizes for photos taken on a mobile phone or device.

Under 12 (taken with a camera)

12–15 years (taken with a camera)

16–18 years (taken with a camera)

Under 12 (taken on a mobile/device)

12–15 years (taken on a mobile/device)

16–18 years (taken on a mobile/device)

Pet Personalities

Pet Portraits

Small World

Portfolio

Young Photographer awards judge and RSPCA photographer, Andrew Forsyth, said: “Every day young people are capturing great photos on their mobile devices, so it was really important for us to not exclude that creativity from the competition. We saw some great entries to the ‘Mobile Phone and Devices’ category last year - it really opens up the competition to such an exciting array of photography. We can’t wait to see what we get this year.

“I think the best thing about the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards is that photographers are always bringing fresh ideas, trying different things, and new approaches. It's always a real joy and a surprise to look through the entries every year.”

The Overall Winner will receive a weekend photography break with award­-winning wildlife photographer Danny Green's team at Natures Images. Worth £675, this fabulous prize includes two nights' accommodation for the winner and a parent/guardian.

The winners will be announced in December 2023, at an awards ceremony hosted by Chris Packham at the Tower of London.

Young photographers can upload their images, view past galleries and find out everything they need to know at the RSPCA website here.

